







Kurt Cobain’s death tore Dave Grohl to shreds, and for a while, he didn’t know if he’d ever recover. The duo weren’t just two-thirds of grunge legends, Nirvana, they were the best of friends, with Cobain being the first person to truly believe in Grohl’s songwriting. However, when he lost Cobain, Grohl turned his back on music altogether because it was a painful reminder of his former bandmate. But, as ever, it would be music that would eventually save him.

On April 5th, 1994, Cobain tragically passed away when he was only 27 years old. Everybody who knew the singer was devastated by his loss, as were millions of mourners his music had touched. Grohl hadn’t only lost one of his closest friends but also Nirvana, which acted as an anchor in his life.

For several months, Grohl was aimless and spent his life trying to avoid any reminders of his previous band. Slowly, the Foo Fighters frontman began to dip his toes into the world of music again and even appeared on Saturday Night Live in the backing band for Tom Petty.

Following that performance, Petty asked Grohl to join him on a full-time basis. However, the former Nirvana drummer had already committed to a solo project, which became the Foo Fighters. However, if it wasn’t for one album reconnecting Grohl with his passion for music, the Foos would never have come to exist.

Speaking about that torturous time with NME, Grohl named The Voluptuous Horror Of Karen Black’s album A National Healthcare as the one album that allowed him to heal as he grieved Cobain’s death. The band was fronted by Kembra Pfahler and released three albums, with their final LP arriving in 1998.

A National Healthcare was the band’s debut record, featuring Pfahler’s then-husband, Samoa Moriki. The album arrived as a God-send to Grohl, and from the darkness, he began to make his way back to the light.

“For a while, after Kurt died, I couldn’t even listen to music,” Grohl painfully remembered. “I hated turning on the radio for fear that I’d hear a Nirvana song or any sort of sad music. Anything melancholy just made me so depressed. I would listen to shit like Ace Of Base. I got really into that! I was listening to some really ridiculous shit. But I had a record called ‘A National Healthcare’ by a band called The Voluptuous Horror Of Karen Black that I particularly remember.”

He added: “They were this sort of New York performance art band and were great. I remember Frank Black’s ‘Teenager Of The Year’ came out that year around that time, that was a really great record. The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion record ‘Orange’ came out around the same time, that was another great record. That was a funny time with me musically because I just didn’t really want to hear any music. Then I realised, ‘Oh wait, it’s music that’s going to heal me. What am I doing? I should be listening to music. I should be making music that will make me feel better’. And it did.”

Music went from being a fear of Grohl’s as it acted as a persistent reminder of what he’d lost to being this magical remedy that allowed him to remember the sanctity of life.