The album designed to mimic schizophrenia









Schizophrenia is a serious mental disorder affecting around one per cent of the global population. The complex condition is characterised by various symptoms, including hallucinations, delusions, and incoherent thought patterns. While it is impossible to truly understand the disorder, Songs of Schizophrenia, an album coordinated by Rethink for the British Columbia Schizophrenia Society (BCSS) in Canada, has simulated the sonic hallucinations patients living with the condition might experience.

The album comprises ten songs contributed by artists, including The Watchmen, Mark Pelli, Wendy Lands, Cassandra Vasik and more. The songs have been edited to simulate some of the hallucinations typical in cases of schizophrenia. For instance, amid The Watchmen’s ‘Absolutely Anytime’, a voice cuts in with strange statements like “You’re so much smarter than everyone else on this planet” and “You deserve the absolute power you will obtain.”

Elsewhere, Mark Pelli’s ‘Everything’ cuts out intermittently, with interjections as such: “Fuckface, listen up! I’m not gonna repeat myself! Whaddaya think of this song? Know what? It doesn’t matter! No one cares what you think. Honestly, people couldn’t care less. Your opinion is worthless!”

The compilation is available on Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube and “gives people who are unfamiliar with the disease an opportunity to actually experience what it can be like,” as BCSS interim director Andrew Stewart revealed upon its release. “We hope that these songs help people foster a deeper understanding and empathy.”

Tom Megginson, the creative director at Canadian shop Acart Communications has described the album as “more of a conversation-starter stunt than something people will actually listen to. It’s not a pleasant listening experience, so I imagine it gets its point across rather quickly before listeners have had enough.”

Rethink issued a warning in conjunction with Songs of Schizophrenia: “The following song is an immersive experience designed to emulate some possible symptoms of schizophrenia. Some may find the content disturbing. Listener discretion is advised.”

Megginson continued to opine that the content could counter-intentionally “cause neurotypical people to be more frightened of people with schizophrenia, rather than empathetic.”

Listen to Songs of Schizophrenia below.