The album Bruce Springsteen called a complete “masterpiece”









Bruce Springsteen is a fountain of knowledge when it comes to the realm of music creation. If he calls a record “a masterpiece”, it’s impossible to disagree with his near-impeccable judgement. While The Boss doesn’t throw praise of that stature around lightly, for Springsteen, there is simply no other way to describe Marvin Gaye’s What’s Going On.

What’s Going On is widely accepted as an album that everybody should own a copy of in their record collection, and Springsteen certainly subscribes to that belief. When Gaye recorded the material, his mental health issues dragged him toward the brink, a state that left him questioning his own existence while also examining the dire condition of the world around him.

Gaye’s mental health had been deteriorating for some time for a smattering of reasons, such as his singing partner Tammi Terrell developing a brain tumour which took her life in 1970. Additionally, he was going through marital problems with Anna Gordy, issues with the IRS and Motown Records, as well as a growing dependency on cocaine.

It was a cocktail of chaos that surrounded Gaye. Everything that could possibly go wrong did, and one night in a Detroit hotel room, Gaye attempted to take his own life with a handgun, but thankfully his father-in-law intervened.

This chain of events changed Gaye and left him believing he needed to say more with his music after his social consciousness had been awakened. He wanted his forthcoming record to not just be about his own life but also tackle the struggles and injustice that everybody faces — a task he rose to with aplomb.

Gaye explained to Rolling Stone: “In 1969 or 1970, I began to re-evaluate my whole concept of what I wanted my music to say … I was very much affected by letters my brother sent me from Vietnam, as well as the social situation here at home. I realised that I had to put my own fantasies behind me if I wanted to write songs that would reach the souls of people. I wanted them to take a look at what was happening in the world.”

While Gaye’s brand of soul isn’t overtly similar to Springsteen’s heartland rock, the motives behind their artistry are the same, and it’s no wonder ‘The Boss’ holds What’s Going On in such regard.

Speaking on the BBC radio programme Desert Island Discs, Springsteen revealed the title track is one of the songs he’d take with him if he was stranded on a desert island and heaped praise on the album as a whole. “This entire record, from start to finish, is a masterpiece. It was sultry and sexual while at the same time dealing with street-level politics. That had a big influence on me,” he explained.

Listen to the titular ‘What’s Going On’ below.