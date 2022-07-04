The album Bruce Springsteen called an "amazing creation"









Bruce Springsteen has an eclectic music taste, and although he’s thankfully never showcased his love of hip-hop as part of his own creative output, secretly, the singer-songwriter is somewhat of a connoisseur.

During an appearance on NPR, Springsteen revealed that he’s been following the genre since the early 1980s, a time when hip-hop began to explode across New York. While on the surface Springsteen’s brand of music doesn’t bear any similarities with that of rap, it’s easy to overlook that they both tell stories from the forgotten streets and provide a voice to the voiceless.

This comparison between his work and hip-hop is one that Springsteen believes too. He told the broadcaster: “At one moment particularly you had ‘White Lines’ and this was stuff that was talking about what was going on in the streets and in the inner cities with people who were struggling. And that was something that… I had my own context for that, you know? I wrote about it in my own way.”

He continued: “It was the music that came along and gave voice to those things outside of what was then considered a protest music context and did so really beautifully. I’m not well-versed in it but I have listened over the years. Public Enemy, Notorious BIG, I listened to Tupac and I listen to Kanye.”

During the interview, Springsteen then began to speak in more depth about Ye, who he admires greatly as a talent. Although it remains unknown whether the feeling is mutual as West has never publically acknowledged the comments by ‘The Boss’. Elaborating on his remarks, Bruce added: “West is incredible, you know? I mean, the record-making facility, there’s a lot of hours in those records. There’s just the production. I saw him on television, he did one song called ‘Blood On The Leaves’ on Later… With Jools Holland“.

He added: “It was fantastic, he’s very talented. I find him very talented. I’m not necessarily driving to it in my car, I probably fall back to the stuff I was listening to as a kid or something if I’m driving around, but I do listen. I listen to a lot because there’s so much information in it and it’s just fascinating record-making.”

Furthermore, in 2017, Springsteen delved into his iTunes library during an interview with Variety, The Boss heaped praise onto West’s then-recent album, The Life Of Pablo. “I thought that was an amazing creation, especially the arrangements,” he told the publication.

West has previously collaborated with Paul McCartney, so perhaps he’d also work with Bruce Springsteen. However, it could also be a disaster and an activity both artists should probably avoid.

