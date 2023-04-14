Alanis Morissette shares version of ‘Yellowjackets’ theme song









Alanis Morissette has recorded a unique take of ‘No Return’, the theme song to Yellowjackets. The new version was heard for the first time when the fourth episode of season two aired recently. The series premiered on Showtime back in November 2021 and has gone on to receive critical acclaim.

“I love the original version of ‘No Return,’ It’s just a perfect song,” Morissette said in a statement. “It was a little daunting to be asked to reinterpret it but I see parallels between Yellowjackets and my perspective while songwriting: the sheer intensity, that going for the jugular with no fear around going for the profane”.

She added, “I’ve strived my entire career to support the empowerment of women and sensitives, and see the world through the female lens, and what’s so wonderful about this show is that each character is allowed to be dynamic and complex as opposed to oversimplified, reduced versions of women. I feel honoured to be a part of the legacy of Yellowjackets.”

Yellowjackets is a thriller drama that tells of a group of teenagers who are involved in a plane crash in 1996. It was created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson and starred Sophie Nelisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Melanie Lynskie, Tawny Cypress and Juliette Lewis, amongst many other star names.