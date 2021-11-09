Alanis Morissette is developing a new sitcom inspired by her life









Alanis Morissette is everywhere these days and she’s about to take over the small screen too. Relatable is a sitcom loosely based around the family life of the 1090s rock singer, whose hits are still sung by groups of highway-bound teenagers to this day.

Relatable, which is being developed by ABC, is a single-camera comedy, which follows the story of a 40-something woman, who spent her younger days travelling the world as a rock star, readjusting to life as a wife and mother of three children. Once named the ‘voice of her generation’, the one-time icon of teenage angst, struggles to communicate with her own teenage children, despite their close bond.

Morissette is set to write the soundtrack to the show and is on board as an executive producer – which seems fair enough considering her life has “loosely” informed the story of the show. ABC are clear that the characters in Relatable are fictional, however. The pilot was written by Elizabeth Beckwith (ABC’s The Goldbergs) and showrunner Christopher Moynihan (Man Up) both of whom will go on to write the full series script.

Meanwhile, Alanis Morissette is currently in the midst of a tour celebrating the 25th-anniversary of her classic album Jagged Little Pill. While the majority of her UK and EU tour dates for the remainder of 2021 have been postponed, tickets for the Australian leg are still on sale for 2022.

The singer also recently served as a judge on the singing competition show Alter Ego, currently showing on Fox. In addition, she also appeared as Starlene the Hermit Crab in an episode of the kid’s TV show Madagascar: A Little Wild.

As if that wasn’t enough, a Broadway musical inspired by Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill has returned to the stage of the Broadhurst Theatre, after being cancelled during the pandemic.