Alanis Morissette cites “anti-woman sentiment” for dropping out of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony









Alanis Morissette has made it very clear why she pulled out of her scheduled performance at this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony citing the “anti-woman sentiment” of the music industry.

The singer was set to perform a duet alongside Olivia Rodrigo to honour one of this year’s inductees, Carly Simon. However, on the night, Morissette was notably absent from the ‘You’re So Vain’ performance.

While she had not been publicly billed so nothing seemed amiss at the time, Morissette has since taken to social media to voice her reasons for pulling out after hearing “misinformed rumblings”.

“I have spent decades in an industry that is rife with an overarching anti-woman sentiment and have tolerated a lot of condescension and disrespectfulness, reduction, dismissiveness, contract-breaching, unsupportiveness, exploitation and psychological violence (and more) throughout my career,” she wrote.

Adding: “I tolerated it because nothing would stop me from connecting with those whom I cared about and resonated with. I live to serve and connect with people and so over the years I sucked it up on more occasions than I can count in order to do so. It’s hard not to be affected in any industry around the world, but Hollywood has been notorious for its disrespect of the feminine in all of us.”

She did not detail any specific reports of sexism or misogyny in the message, but simply said that “at a point in my life where there is no need for me to spend time in an environment that reduces women.”

Concluding: “I have had countless incredible experiences with production teams with all genders throughout my life. So many, and so fun. There is nothing better than a team of diverse people coming together with one mission. I’ll continue to show up in those environments with bells on.”

