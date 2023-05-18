Alan Ruck calls ‘Succession’ “the best writing I’ve ever encountered”









Succession actor Alan Ruck has shared his thoughts on the HBO series and moving on from the character of Connor Roy in a new interview.

“Hands down the best writing I’ve ever encountered, week after week,” Ruck said in an interview with The New York Times. “But I do think that it’d be fun to move on to something else after playing basically the family [expletive], you know, for what amounted to six years.”

Ruck, who had previously been best known for his role as Cameron Frye in John Hughes’ Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, admitted to taking on lesser roles simply to get money and stay in the spotlight. Ruck called the Connor Roy character “a gift”, reflecting on years of trying to get a more stable role in television.

“There were a lot of spotty years where I was just, like, basically making just enough money to stay alive,” Ruck added. “I dreamed about a show like this for years.”

Ruck has been a main character on Succession since the show first aired in 2018. In the show’s most recent season, Connor has been running for President of the United States as a third-party candidate, hilariously only managing to hang on to one per cent of the overall vote.