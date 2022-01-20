Alan Rickman named his 10 favourite songs of all time









One of the great icons of the acting world, Alan Rickman built his extensive legacy on the back of unforgettable performances in some of the most popular cinematic projects ever. Whether it was his moving portrayal of Severus Snape in the Harry Potter films or his mesmerising debut in Die Hard, Rickman was a bonafide legend whose abilities were unparalleled.

Starting with acting parts in experimental theatre productions in the UK, Rickman never really expected to have film career. As a child, he had suffered from a speech impediment due to a tight jaw but he incorporated that into his love for the performing arts which led to his own unique, iconic way of delivering dialogue.

“I never expected to have any kind of film career, to be honest,” Rickman explained in an interview. “It was all a bit of a surprise. But I was in a big hit play on Broadway. America, as many people will say, says yes more often than we do. And so I was suddenly surrounded by people saying yes. But I was aware that was ’cause of what I was in. It had a big impact.”

Over the course of his illustrious career, Rickman starred in many films that mean a lot to many people around the world. Although his film career was kickstarted by Die Hard and Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, he went on to feature in others like Sense and Sensibility while simultaneously maintaining a career in theatre and directing productions as well.

Rickman tragically passed away due to complications caused by pancreatic cancer, sending the world into a state of shock and mourning. As a tribute to the late artists, we have compiled a playlist featuring 10 of his favourite songs of all time. This fantastic lineup includes the work of other icons such as Bob Dylan and Joni Mitchell among many others.

Check out the full list below.

Alan Rickman’s 10 favourite songs:

‘I Won’t Dance’ – Fred Astaire

‘I’m Easy’ – Keith Carradine

‘Lily, Rosemary, and the Jack of Hearts’ – Bob Dylan

‘The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face’ – Roberta Flack

‘Desperado’ – Langley Schools Music Project

‘Dancing in the Street’ – Martha and The Vandellas

‘Real Good For Free’ – Joni Mitchell

‘Coney Island’ – Van Morrison

‘You’ve Lost That Loving Feeling’ – The Righteous Brothers

‘Imagination’ – Little Jimmy Scott