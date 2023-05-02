Alan Palomo releases new Mac DeMarco collaboration, ‘Nudista Mundial ’89’









Alan Palomo - ‘Nudista Mundial ’89 (feat. Mac DeMarco) 1

Alan Palomo of Neon Indian has welcomed Mac DeMarco to the studio for his new single, ‘Nudista Mundial ’89’. The track marks the singer-songwriter’s first release since 2019 when Neon Indian released the single ‘Toyota Man’. The band, formed in Denton, Texas, was helmed by Palomo, also known for his work with the band Ghosthustler and under the solo handle, VEGA.

After a few quiet years on the music front, Palomo has returned to kick off a new solo project under his own name. ‘Nudista Mundial ’89’ arrives as a synth-laden dance-pop stomper stationed somewhere between the dancefloor and outer space. Amid the busy and chaotic electro-textures, Polomo sings the refrain, “toda la noche,” which translates to “all night” in English.

“While working on a few tunes, I was trying to get a hold of this certain piano,” Palomo said in a press statement while discussing his collaboration with DeMarco. “My keyboard player told me Mac had one at his studio, so I hit him up. And on one breezy day in May, we sang a duet about two guys going to a nude beach together in Ibiza.”

The track certainly gives the Ibiza holiday vibe as striven for, but one can’t help feeling the track is only enjoyable under a certain level of inebriation, or preferably, unconsciousness. The track appears to take cues from the 1990s acid-jazz wave, as championed by Jamiroquai, while somehow becoming all the more irritating with video game-inspired textures. Perhaps Palermo should give Nintendo a call.

Elsewhere, Mac DeMarco has recently released a new 199-song album titled One Wayne G. The surprise release arrived on April 21st and comprises nearly nine hours of rough ideas and sketches of songs recorded between 2018 and January 2023.