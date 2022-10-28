Alabama Shakes to reissue 'Boys and Girls' for 10th anniversary









Although American rockers Alabama Shakes are currently on hiatus, that hasn’t stopped them from taking the time to reissue their debut studio album, Boys and Girls. The album will be released on December 9th, marking its 10th anniversary.

The Rough Trade Records reissue will include an additional 11 live tracks from their 2012 KCRW Morning Becomes Eclectic session, which contains Boys and Girls tracks and non-album cuts such as ‘Always Alright’ from the Silver Linings Playbook soundtrack and ‘Mama’ from the Heavy Chevy EP.

In 2013, the band recieved their first Grammy nominations. These included Best New Artist and Best Rock Performance for ‘Hold On’. The following year, they were again nominated for Best Rock Performance, this time for ‘Always Alright’. However, Alabama Shakes took home multiple Grammy wins in 2016 with Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song for ‘Don’t Wanna Fight’, and their album Sound and Colour also won Best Alternative Music Album.

Lead singer Brittany Howard released her debut solo album in 2019, Jaime, which earned her the Best Rock Song Grammy award for ‘Stay High’. Meanwhile, the band’s guitarist Heath Fogg also released a solo effort in 2020 under the name Sun on Shade.

Pre-order the reissue here.