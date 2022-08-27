The reason why Al Pacino turned down a major role in 'Star Wars'









Al Pacino has starred in some of the most iconic films of the 20th century, ranging from The Godfather to Scarface. He has delivered outstanding performances in his collaborations with illustrious filmmakers such as Sidney Lumet, contributing to a legacy that has been immortalised in fans’ minds worldwide.

Due to his stature, Pacino has received all kinds of role offers throughout his career. At one point, he was considered for almost all major projects, which is why Martin Scorsese wanted him to play Travis Bickle in Taxi Driver, and the Die Hard producers initially wanted Pacino for the role of Bruce Willis.

In addition to these great opportunities, Pacino also had the chance to take the part of Han Solo in George Lucas’ seminal sci-fi masterpiece Star Wars. While looking back on the offer, Pacino recalled: “It was at that time in my career where I was offered everything. I was in The Godfather. They didn’t care if I was right or wrong for the role, if I could act or not act.”

Although he was presented with the opportunity of starring as a character who would become one of popular culture’s most recognisable icons, Pacino turned it down. He claimed that he could not understand the screenplay when he got around to reading it. “I didn’t get it,” the actor admitted. “I didn’t know why I’d do it.”

He would later refer to Star Wars as “another missed opportunity”, claiming that he could not understand cultural trends in the film industry. In later years, Pacino deliberately moved away from cultural standards of ‘good’ by starring alongside Adam Sandler in the 2011 comedy Jack and Jill.

Despite the missed opportunity, Pacino has maintained that he has no hard feelings about his career trajectory and his decisions. He said: “I don’t regret anything. I feel that I’ve made what I would call mistakes. I picked the wrong movie, or I didn’t pursue a character or I played somebody and made some choices.”

Adding: “But everything you do is a part of you,” the actor added. “And you get something from it. And I mean, the idea and excitement of being in these situations and places—they are more than just memories, they inform your life. So I don’t regret anything.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.