Al Pacino once named the greatest American actor









Looking back at the history of American cinema and the actors who have sculpted its success, it’s difficult not to consider the gigantic impact of Al Pacino. Rubbing shoulders with the likes of Marlon Brando, Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Val Kilmer and James Caan, Pacino helped to bring some of the greatest movies in Hollywood history to life, including The Godfather Part II, Dog Day Afternoon and Scarface.

As a result of his stardom, many consider Pacino to be one of the greatest American actors of all time, even if he did his best to sully his legacy with the release of 2011’s Jack and Jill, where he performed the awful ‘Dunkaccino’ song. Even still, Pacino managed to survive the self-sabotage thanks to his nine Oscar nominations that he had in the bank, as well as his one Academy Award win for 1992’s Scent of a Woman.

When it comes to Pacino himself, however, he has a pretty rounded opinion of some of America’s greatest actors, stating his favourites in an interview with Playboy from back in 1979. “Gary Cooper was kind of a phenomenon,” he started, “his ability to take something and elevate it, give it such dignity. One of the great presences. Charles Laughton was my favourite. Jack Nicholson has that kind of persona; he’s also a fine actor. Mitchum’s great. Lee Marvin, too. These guys are terrific actors”.

When asked outright for the performer he considered to be the best actor in America, Pacino named an altogether different star: “Among the post-Brando actors—I call it post-Brando, it was about ten years after Brando that a lot of actors….There are so many fine actors….I don’t know. George C Scott”.

The Oscar-winning actor, who claimed his Academy Award for his performance in 1970’s Patton, Scott also thrived in collaboration with such acclaimed directors as Stanley Kubrick, Peter Medak, Paul Schrader and Otto Preminger. For contemporary audiences, his most recognisable role was in Kubrick’s Dr.Strangelove, where he played the maniac American Gen. ‘Buck’ Turgidson.

Elsewhere, Pacino also names some of his favourite filmmakers, stating: “Mel Brooks will have these flashes in his films; you laugh for hours afterward. I wonder how he is, what he’s like. The same with Woody; I go to see all of his films”.

Take a look at a clip of Scott as the titular real-life general George S. Patton from the 1970 film Patton, directed by Franklin J. Schaffner below.