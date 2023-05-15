Al Pacino and John Travolta set to star in new JFK thriller, ‘Assassination’









Award-winning actors such as John Travolta, Al Pacino and Viggo Mortensen are set to star in a new thriller about the murder of John F Kennedy, Assassination.

The movie will be directed by David Mamet, who has previously won a Pulitzer Prize and earned Tony and Oscar nominations. He has helmed films such as House of Games and Wag the Dog. The filmmaker has co-written the script with Nicholas Celozzi, the grandnephew of mobster Sam Giancana.

The film will reimagine JFK’s death, with Giancana responsible for ordering the hit, believing that the president attempted to undermine the mob, despite their help in his election. Assassination will tell the tale from the mob’s point of view.

Arclight Films Chairman Gary Hamilton says (via Deadline), “With the undeniable talent of David Mamet at the helm and our stellar cast led by Viggo Mortensen, Al Pacino, Shia LaBeouf and John Travolta, the stars have truly aligned. Assassination is a riveting and gripping thriller set in a pivotal period in American history, brilliantly crafted by Mamet – it’s an absolutely fantastic project.”

The project will be filmed by Robert Elswitt, who earned an Academy Award for shooting Paul Thomas Anderson’s stunning film, There Will Be Blood. If all goes to plan, Assassination will begin production in September.