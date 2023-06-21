Al Jourgensen is ready to end Ministry after “an album or two”









The pioneering industrial rock band Ministry was formed by Al Jourgensen in 1981, finding popularity at the latter end of the decade and the early 1990s.

However, after several decades in the business, Jourgensen has announced that the end is near for Ministry. Within the “next couple of years”, the musician plans to have ended the band for good.

Discussing his future during an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, he explained: “I view it as almost like karmic, where my career is winding down with Ministry”. However, Fans shouldn’t fear too much, as he promises new music is still coming before an eventual split.

“I’m going to stop Ministry in an album or two. I have other things I want to do and I’m really kind of now shackling myself [to the band]. So, I figure there’s only maybe one more Ministry album to go.”

Adding: “Maybe two, but probably one; the second one might actually be a remake of With Sympathy to tie a bow on the whole thing. I think this next year or two is going be really transformative, in the sense that I’m wrapping a bow on my entire career and saying, ‘Drop mic. Thank you. Thank you for buying our T-shirts.’ It’s gonna be an interesting next couple of years.”

Jourgensen has always harboured strong feelings for With Sympathy, the band’s debut album, which was performed in a synth-pop style before Ministry transitioned to a heavier sound.

“My hatred for this record was so deep,” he recalled. “As a matter of fact, the two-inch tapes of it, the actual two-inch tapes, I had a barbecue party and I burned them on a barbecue. So, there’s no existing original With Sympathy’s. I just burned them”.