Al Green covers Lou Reed song ‘Perfect Day’









Legendary soul icon Al Green has shared his latest single, a cover of Lou Reed’s 1972 track ‘Perfect Day’.

“I loved Lou’s original ‘Perfect Day’,” Green said in a statement. “The song immediately puts you in a good mood. We wanted to preserve that spirit while adding our own sauce and style.”

Originally recorded by Reed for his breakthrough solo LP Transformer, ‘Perfect Day’ has become one of the artist’s most covered songs, with artists like Duran Duran, Heaven 17, and Susan Boyle having released their own versions of the track.

Green recorded the song last year with producers Matthew Johnson and Bruce Watson at Sam Phillips Recording in Memphis with members of the Hi Rhythm Section house band.

Green recorded most of his best-known material with Hi Records and the Hi Rhythm Section, including classic tracks like ‘Let’s Stay Together’, ‘Tired of Being Alone’, and ‘Take Me to the River’.

Green’s version of ‘Perfect Day’ is his first single in five years. The last release that Green put out was a cover of Freddy Fender’s ‘Before The Next Teardrop Falls’.

Check out Green’s cover of ‘Perfect Day’ down below.