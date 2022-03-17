Aimee Mann dropped from Steely Dan tour









Vocalist Aimee Mann was set to perform with Steely Dan, but it doesn’t look like that’s the case anymore. Mann uploaded a statement on Instagram, giving her view on the progress at this juncture in time. The statement comes in the form of a comic strip drawing, detailing the singer in varying poses.

“I was supposed to open for Steely Dan this summer,” she declared. “I just found out that they took me off the bill. No one is entirely sure why, but it seems they thought their audience wouldn’t like a female singer-songwriter? As it happens, Steely Dan is the one band that I 100% love, with no reservations, so it really sucks. But you know what? People are allowed to not like you, for whatever reason.”

Mann is an American singer-songwriter who is perhaps best known for her Academy-award nominated number, ‘Save Me’. The song featured on Magnolia, which stars Tom Cruise and William H. Macy. Mann enjoyed a string of hits during the 1990s and is notable for her acoustic sound, and folkier style of singing. She is also one half of the alternative folk duo, The Both, which is co-fronted by Ted Leo.

In other Steely Dan related news, producer Gary Katz recalls firing Eagles drummer Don Henley from a session with the band. The drummer was meant to sing harmony vocals on ‘Peg’, but it was clear to the producer and the band that his vocal style wasn’t gelling with the lyrics in question. The producer later worked with Henley on another track but felt that the songwriting percussionist was still smarting over being fired, and made a number of backhanded remarks.

Steely Dan was recently featured on the soundtrack to The Suicide Squad, and their music continues to influence millions across the globe. 10cc were considered to be the British equivalent to Steely Dan, and in an effort to revive their fortunes, songwriters Graham Gouldman and Eric Stewart decided to work with Katz in 1992. The duo had mixed feelings about the album, and both felt that it put a strain on their working relationship.