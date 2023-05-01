AI has recreated John Lennon and Paul McCartney’s solo songs as Beatles tracks









As long as AI is around, the use of it within art is inevitable. While many have decreed the futuristic practice as artistically barbaric, the reality of most uses of computerised creativity is based in fun. So much so that a YouTuber named Dae Lims has put it to work on two of the most widely celebrated songwriters of all time, John Lennon and Paul McCartney.

Taking John Lennon and Paul McCartney’s solo songs and running them through AI, Lims has created the tracks as if they were recorded and released by the songwriters’ former venture, The Beatles.

The AI has taken on Paul McCartney’s 2013 song ‘New’ with impressive aplomb. As well as seemingly de-ageing McCartney’s voice into something a touch more youthful, it also adds in harmonies from Lennon, making it feel very close to a Fab Four original.

However, the change is more impressive in the Lennon song ‘Grow Old With Me’, written in 1980, shortly before Lennon’s death and released on the posthumous album 1984’s Milk and Honey.

AI is currently the talk of the town as the unique tool that allows creative minds to apply their own skills to the work of classic artists. While Grimes recently declared she’d happily let any producer use her voice, for a percentage of the royalties, only recently did Hastings-based band Breezer create AI-sis, using Liam Gallagher’s classic vocal sound on their forgotten songs.

You can listen to Paul McCartney’s ‘New’ and John Lennon’s ‘Grow Old With Me’ as if they were sung by The Beatles below.