Ahmad Jamal, American jazz pianist, dies aged 92









Legendary American jazz pianist, Ahmad Jamal, has died aged 92. His daughter, Sumayah Jamal, confirmed his death was due to prostate cancer.

Jamal’s career kickstarted when he moved to Chicago from Pittsburgh in 1951 before he went onto release over 70 albums. In 2017, the musician was celebrated by the Grammys, and received their ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’. His most notable work is the 1958 album, Ahmad Jamal at the Pershing: But Not For Me, which stayed in the Billboard Magazine Chart for over 100 weeks, and sold over a million copies worldwide.

His contemporary Miles Davis once said: “All my inspiration comes from Ahmad Jamal.” Additionally, in his autobiography, Davis revealed the pianist “knocked me out with his concept of space, his lightness of touch, his understatement, and the way he phrased notes and chords and passages”.

Jamal continued performing up until 2020 and said to The Guardian of his longevity in 2013: “It’s a divine gift, that’s all I can tell you. We don’t create, we discover – and the process of discovery gives you energy … Rhythm is very important in music, and your life has to have rhythms too. You can exercise properly, eat properly – but the most important thing of all is thinking properly.”

He added: “Things are in a mess, and that’s an understatement; so much is being lost because of greed. There are very few authentic, pure approaches to life now. But this music is one of them, and it continues to be.”

Eight-time Grammy winner Chris McBride paid tribute to the late pianist and wrote on Twitter: “Ahmad Jamal was someone who always left me completely starstruck. I’ve stood in a room with him numerous times and never had the guts to say hello. His vibe was just too regal. Thank you, Mr. Jamal for all the music you gave us.” Meanwhile, Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea posted: “Oh man, I love Ahmad Jamal so much”.

Watch footage of Jamal performing live in 2017 below.