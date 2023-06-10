Agreement reached between David Byrne and Broadway Musicians’ Union









Talking Heads singer David Byrne has reached an agreement with the American Federation of Musicians Local 802 over hiring artists for his musical Here Lies Love. Previews for the show are set for June 17th.

Tino Gagliardi, Local 802’s president and executive director, recently said in a statement: “Broadway is a very special place with the best musicians and performances in the world, and we are glad this agreement honours that tradition.”

A Local 802 representative recently revealed that Here Lies Love, which Byrne co-wrote with Fatboy Slim, will have its music provided by nine musicians and three actor-musicians from the union.

The Here Lies Love producers also released a statement on the agreement. They said: “On behalf of our entire cast, company and creative team, we have reached an agreement with Musicians Union Local 802, per the collective bargaining agreement.”

They added: “We look forward to welcoming audiences to experience the revolutionary musical experience that is Here Lies Love at the Broadway Theatre beginning on Saturday, June 17th. Here Lies Love has always had three actor-musicians and a musical director in every production. The show’s integrity and the musical concept remain the same.”

Here Lies Love had originally planned to have pre-recorded music at its core, to which the union objected. Byrne had defended his original decision, writing, “The performance of the live vocals to pre-recorded, artificial tracks is paramount to its artistic concept.”

“Production has ripped out the seats in the theatre and built a dance floor,” he continued. “There is no longer a proscenium stage.” Now, though, the musical will feature live musicians instead.