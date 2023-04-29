The advice Sam Raimi gave to ‘Evil Dead Rise’ director Lee Cronin









Lee Cronin, the director of Evil Dead Rise, has revealed that the director of the original films, Sam Raimi, also known for his original Spider-Man trilogy, gave him some advice before production on the new horror film began.

Raimi gave Cronin two pieces of advice. The first was to “make sure the Deadites are really scary”, and the second was to “make sure there’s a Book in there”. During an interview with NME, Cronin admitted: “He didn’t think I’d have any interest in Evil Dead. The Hole In The Ground is like a whisper at the back of your neck. Evil Dead Rise is like a full-frontal bloodied scream right in your face.”

“I pitched to Sam, Rob and Bruce the full storyline, and they fell in love with the story I was trying to tell and the way I was trying to break the mould,” he continued. “I think it’s a big bloody crack open into a new part of the universe.“

Cronin had previously impressed Raimi in 2019 when his film The Hole In The Ground launched at SXSW. Raimi had said after seeing the film, “I saw in Lee, a great craftsman. It takes another plumber to recognise a good plumber,” he said.

“You’ve got to be able to know what type of pipe to use, the gauge,” Raimi continued. “I recognise a good weld that another plumber makes. A lot of people can’t, but if you do that yourself, you really see the art and the care that goes into it.”