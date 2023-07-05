Adele threatens to “fucking kill” anyone who throws things at her shows









British pop superstar Adele has responded to the recent wave of concertgoers throwing items at performing artists.

After artists like Harry Styles, Bebeh Rexha, and Kelsea Ballerini have been filmed getting pelted by food and friendship bracelets, among other things, Adele made sure that her audience knew that she was having none of it during one of her recent shows at her current Las Vegas residency.

“Have you noticed how people are like forgetting fucking show etiquette at the moment?” Adele asked the crowd. “People are throwing shit onstage. Have you seen them? I fucking dare you, dare you to throw something at me and I’ll fucking kill you.”

The ‘Rolling in the Deep’ singer opted to give the audience a taste of their own medicine in a more friendly way: by firing some t-shirts into the audience. “Stop throwing things at the artist when you can shoot things at people,” she said with a laugh. “It’s a total reverse.”

“I’ve got to go over there and give my T-shirt gun back,” she concluded. “I’ve been seeing it. These people have lost it. Can you imagine?”

As one of the best-selling artists of the 21st century, Adele is well within her rights to avoid getting bombarded while she’s trying to perform.

Check out Adele giving her audience a lesson in concert etiquette down below.

See more Adele talks about concertgoers throwing things at artists:



“I fucking dare you. Dare you to throw something at me and I'll fucking kill you.” pic.twitter.com/vy680y8ekm — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 4, 2023