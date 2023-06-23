Adele insisted on keeping Sylvester Stallone’s ‘Rocky’ statue









In 2022, British singer Adele purchased Sylvester Stallone‘s house in Los Angeles for a reported $58million.

However, the actor has revealed that the singer almost turned the house down when he stated that he planned to take the Rocky statue to his new home with him. Stallone created the Rocky franchise, starring as the titular character in each instalment.

Stallone directed Rocky II, III, IV and Rocky Balboa and bears production credits on the spin-off franchise Creed. He has starred in all of the movies in the Rocky world, apart from Creed III.

The actor’s creation is so important to him that he had a statue of himself as the iconic character made, which stands in the garden overlooking the swimming pool.

However, when Stallone told Adele he’d take the statue, she replied: “That’s a no deal. That’s gonna blow the whole deal”. Eventually, Stallone agreed to let Adele keep the impressive monument.

The singer is currently renovating the whole property, with Stallone telling The Wall Street Journal, “I like what she’s doing, she’s making it gorgeous.”

According to TMZ, the house is one of the biggest mansions in Beverly Park, a gated community full of other celebrity neighbours. While she’s completely ripped apart most of the house, the pool, with Stallone’s statue overlooking the water’s edge, seems to be one of the only original features left in place.