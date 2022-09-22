Adam Sandler responds to harsh criticisms of his movies









Adam Sandler is truly a curious figure in the contemporary landscape of Hollywood cinema. Over the years, Sandler has demonstrated his acting talent in iconic films such as Punch-Drunk Love and Uncut Gems. However, the Academy has always been biased against him due to his expertise in cheap commercial comedies.

Recently, Sandler starred in the Netflix sports drama Hustle, where he played the role of an NBA scout who tries to develop a natural basketball prodigy. For his serious performance, Sandler drew critical acclaim once again, but he is still targeted by critics who contextualise all of his films in relation to his comedic oeuvre.

In a recent interview, Sandler admitted that the negative reviews affected him “sometimes”. He explained: “Mostly because I invite all these amazing people I care about to make movies with me, and I wish they didn’t have to read shit about whatever we’ve made.”

While talking about his approach to negative criticism, he commented: “I always remember something my father said. He was a tough bastard. He went through ups and downs in his life, like not having work for a year or two and not telling us. I recall one time that something didn’t go right for me. I bombed onstage or didn’t get an audition.”

The actor added: “I was upset and probably embarrassed. And he said, ‘Adam, you can’t always be happy. People aren’t always going to like you. You’re going to fail.’ I said, ‘But I just want to be happy, man. I don’t want all that other crap.’ He said, ‘You won’t actually know you’re happy if you don’t feel that other stuff.'”

