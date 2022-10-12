Adam Sandler opens up about his new film with the Safdie brothers









Adam Sandler is set to add another great work to his filmography since he has been collaborating with the Safdie brothers on a brand-new project. According to the actor, this new film will start its production in the winter of 2023, so fans have a considerable wait ahead of them.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Sandler said: “I’m going to do a movie with the Safdie brothers, and we’re supposed to start in the late winter, right. So part of my brain right now is like, ‘I’m on tour.’ Then once that Safdie brothers movie starts—and I love those guys, I know we’re going to dedicate ourselves into working our asses off and making sure it’s as good as it can be, and I know that takes a lot of time.”

Previously, Sandler provided one of the most iconic performances of his career in the Safdie brothers’ 2019 thriller Uncut Gems. Despite starring in one of the finest films of the last decade, Sandler failed to win an Oscar for his engaging performance due to the prejudiced perceptions of the Academy.

When asked whether the new film will be as intense as Uncut Gems, Sandler responded: “Yeah, because of how much these guys care. And how much I don’t want to let them down. And I see how hard they work, and just like when I’m working on my comedies with my friends, it means a lot to us. Every joke means a lot.”

Sandler only had good things to say about the maverick filmmaking duo, insisting that the new film is one to watch out for. He added: “The Safdie boys, every word means a lot to them; every frame of the movie means a lot. So I don’t want to walk through anything. I care about it, and I respect those guys so much.”

