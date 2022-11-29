Adam Sandler delivers hilarious speech at the Gotham Awards









Adam Sandler is one of the most successful actors in the industry. Still, he is regularly criticised for his roles in mediocre comedies, especially because audiences know he is capable of great dramatic work. At the recent edition of the Gotham Awards, Sandler delivered a hilarious speech about his perception as an actor after receiving a Performers Tribute.

Sandler claimed his acceptance speech was written by his daughters. He read from a piece of paper (via Deadline): “Thank you for givin’ our daddy, Mr. Adam Sandler, this prestigious lifetime, all-time prime time achievement tribute award. It means a lot to him, seeing as most of his awards are shaped like popcorn buckets or fake mini-Oscars that say ‘Father of the Year’, which he sadly purchased himself.”

The comedian continued: “As my daddy is with you tonight, we are doing the things we are not allowed to do when daddy is home, like eat his yoghurts or try on his Spanx, or, dare we say, laugh out loud at Ben Stiller movies. The last time daddy caught us chuckling away at the Meet The Parents trilogy, he immediately stormed into the room he calls the screaming room, which we just call the shower, and yelling out the phrase, ‘Only the Sandman makes people laugh. F-ck every other comedian!'”

According to Sandler, his daughters were not allowed to attend the award ceremony because they would spend the entire time looking for Timothée Chalamet. The actor joked that the only reason he starred in arthouse films was to be able to appear at the Gotham Awards in the future.

Sandler added: “Many intellectuals have stated that daddy did these so-called artsy-fartsy movies to push himself as an actor and human being in an attempt at some heavy duty, much needed soul searching. But we, his children, know he did it for a much more tangible reason. To one day be invited to the Gotham Awards. Where he can longingly gaze at at least 10 different tables… and say, ‘Just how many f-cking movies did A24 produce this year.”

Watch the speech below.

Adam Sandler cracks up reading an acceptance speech he claims was written by his teen daughters pic.twitter.com/uWUkPc9o5H — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) November 29, 2022