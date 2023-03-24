New Adam McKay movie casts Robert Downey Jr and Robert Pattinson









After years of development, Adam McKay‘s latest project Average Height, Average Build, has been announced. This is McKay’s first major project since the Oscar-nominated Don’t Look Up premiered on Netflix in 2021.

The film has been described as having combined aspects of thriller and comedy styles, following a killer using political lobbyists to help make his murders easier. The announcement included a list of the cast, which include stars such as Robert Downey Jr., Robert Pattinson, Amy Adams, Forest Whitaker and Danielle Deadwyler. Aside from the announcements, the extensive character list calls for more actors to enter the fray.

McKay had been working on the project for a while, describing his creative process as wanting to work with a script that tackled “big, dirty money”. As of late, though, McKay does not have a studio to finance and distribute his latest film. Despite Don’t Look Up being nominated for ‘Best Picture’, multiple studios have passed on the project due to the idea of releasing a dark political comedy.

While the film may go to a streaming service, such streaming would require massive buy-outs for some of the A-list stars. Regardless of the circumstances, McKay is eyeing shooting in Boston for the film this summer.