Adam McKay’s 10 favourite films of all time









Political filmmaking is a difficult craft because of its inherently volatile material, but Adam McKay has found success by incorporating comedic elements to tackle difficult subjects, such as the 2008 financial collapse and global warming. Through projects like The Big Short and Don’t Look Up, McKay has garnered widespread critical acclaim and a global following – winning multiple prestigious accolades in the process.

After the sweeping success of Don’t Look Up, McKay is reportedly working on a brand new political satire called Average Height, Average Build, which is going to explore the life of a serial killer. While the details concerning McKay’s upcoming project aren’t clear yet, fans can explore the cinematic masterpieces that have influenced the American filmmaker. As part of last year’s BFI Sight and Sound poll, McKay submitted his entries for the ten greatest movies ever made.

As a prominent practitioner of modern comedy, McKay cited the work of his contemporary – Mike Judge: “It’s been 23 years since this movie was released to mixed reviews and low box office numbers, and it’s still the movie I watch if I want to laugh. Office Space’s depiction of pre-fab, low-pay, degrading Capitalism has gotten even better and more on point with age. And Gary Cole’s depiction of a mid-manager who thinks he rules the world is an all-timer.”

While listing his favourite films, McKay also elaborated on the rich philosophical framework of Michelangelo Antonioni’s L’avventura. He noted: “We always forget we’re living in a way that hasn’t existed in the 300,000 years humans have been around. For the last 160 years, we have something most people have never had; leisure time. And this movie illustrates how, without work and necessity to moor us to the earth, life becomes strange and detached.”

The director also admitted that he truly believes Orson Welles’ 1941 gem is still the greatest film ever made: “I know it’s become a cliche to say Citizen Kane is the greatest movie ever made, but it very well may still be true. Not only is it groundbreaking for its visual approach, but Citizen Kane is as gutsy a movie as you’ll ever see. Welles went after not only one of the biggest figures in media history in William Randolph Hearst, but also the notion of consolidated power, extreme wealth, and the power of a media gone wrong to twist a nation. It all very nearly cost him his career.”

Check out the list below.

Adam McKay’s favourite films

Citizen Kane (Orson Welles, 1941)

Network (Sidney Lumet, 1976)

GONG FU (Stephen Chow, 2004)

L’avventura (Michelangelo Antonioni, 1960)

Do the Right Thing (Spike Lee, 1989)

Jeanne Dielman, 23 Quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles (Chantal Akerman, 1975)

The Sound of Music (Robert Wise, 1965)

A Separation (Asghar Farhadi, 2011)

Office Space (Mike Judge, 1999)

Blue Velvet (David Lynch, 1986)

Featuring works by important directors like Chantal Akerman, Sidney Lumet, and Spike Lee, Mckay’s selection is a solid point of entry for anyone who wants to broaden their cinematic horizons. It also contains the somewhat surprising but delightful inclusion of Stephen Chow’s delightful 2004 action comedy Kung Fu Hustle.

While writing about the action flick, McKay claimed that this was the film which showed him the true potential of the medium: “An explosion of raw imagination, action, comedy and romance like I have never seen before. I remember standing outside the theatre with friends after seeing it and being speechless. It’s a reminder that with cinema you can do anything. There are no limits.”