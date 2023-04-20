Adam Driver rumoured to be in talks to join ‘Fantastic Four’









Widespread reports are stating that the American actor Adam Driver is finalising a deal to star in the forthcoming Fantastic Four Marvel movie.

It is currently unclear whether Driver is in talks to play the character of Mr. Fantastic, the stretchy scientist who heads up the titular team, or Doctor Doom, the group’s arch-nemesis. In the original superhero movies from the early 21st century, Ioan Gruffudd played the role of Mr. Fantastic, whilst Miles Teller appeared as the character in the 2015 reboot, and John Krasinski took over the mantle for 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Meanwhile, only two actors have ever played Doctor Doom, Julian McMahon in 2005 and Toby Kebbell in 2015.

Having been delayed multiple times by Disney, the third reboot of Fantastic Four will be released in early 2024, with the WandaVision director Matt Shakman taking on the project with a script by Josh Friedman of Avatar: The Way of Water.

The rest of the cast list has not yet been published, though rumours suggest that Austin Butler could play Johnny Storm and Jodie Comer could be preparing to play Sue Storm.

Take a look at the trailer for the original 2005 version of Fantastic Four below.