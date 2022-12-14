Watch Adam Driver battle prehistoric creatures in new ‘65’ trailer









Following his performance as Maurizio Gucci in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, Adam Driver will take down prehistoric threats in the sci-fi film 65. The movie is directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods and follows a pilot discovering he crash-landed on planet Earth 65 million years ago. 65 will also star Ariana Greenblatt and Chloe Coleman.

In the suspenseful, action-packed trailer, Driver, who plays pilot Mills, is heard communicating that his ship was transporting 35 passengers but has crashed and is requesting help. He is then seen exploring his new territory, finding one survivor, a young girl. The environment looks relatively similar to Earth; however, we learn that this is because it is a prehistoric Earth.

In brief shots, we see Driver and his new companion run from what appears to be a dinosaur in a waterfall, with many other predators soon following suit. The film is produced by horror filmmaker Sam Raimi, with Danny Elfman composing the score. Raimi made a name for himself with the iconic ‘80s horror classic Evil Dead franchise before moving into the comic book world with his revolutionary Spiderman series, which put superhero movies on the map. He recently directed the MCU film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a superhero film that paid tribute to the filmmaker’s horror routes.

Speaking to BFI, Raimi shared his belief that other filmmakers should care about their work and characters as much as Marvel Studios does: “When that happens, I think the other types of movies will rise again.” These alternative movies look to be prehistoric sci-fi action flicks such as 65, which appears as a blend between Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park and Ridley Scott’s Alien: Covenant.

This will be Driver’s fifth appearance in a sci-fi film, following his role as Kylo Ren in the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy and Paul in Midnight Special. A change in parts is something the actor has been keen to get stuck in following his work in House of Gucci, a role he felt he wore out. “But after 14 hours a day of being a Gucci, I was ready for it to be over,” he told W magazine. “In general, I leave jobs immediately. I haven’t been to a wrap party since Girls. I just want to get the character out of my system and go home.”

The actor recently appeared in Noah Baumbach’s White Noise, a miss on the director’s goal in adapting Don DeLillo’s 1985 novel.

65 is scheduled to be released on Friday, March 10th, 2023. Check out the trailer below.