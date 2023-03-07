Adam Driver calls ‘Megalopolis’ “one of the best shooting experiences I’ve had”









Francis Ford Coppola’s highly-anticipated forthcoming movie, Megalopolis, has been described as “one of the most exciting things that I’ve ever been a part of”, according to one of its lead stars Adam Driver.

Speaking in an interview with Paste Magazine, Driver confirmed that he’d finished production on the upcoming movie, which features a mighty ensemble cast, including Shia LaBeouf, Aubrey Plaza, Jon Voight, Oscar Isaac, Forest Whitaker, Cate Blanchett and Zendaya. “I finished my part of Megalopolis this morning, at four o’clock in the morning in Atlanta,” Driver told the publication on March 6th, “Megalopolis is one of the most exciting things that I’ve ever been a part of, with Francis [Ford Coppola] in particular”.

Continuing, the star behind the upcoming dino-sci-fi 65 added: “It’s one of the best shooting experiences I’ve had. And the things that he’s made, there’s no frame of reference for it. It’s so unique and inventive and hopefully accessible by everyone. That it’s not so elusive that it’s for a certain audience, it’s for everyone. And he is everything that you hope he will be. I know his movies so much more because it’s impossible to not watch them and see him in all of them”.

Though the plot has been kept under wraps, Coppola revealed some details about Megalopolis in a past interview with GQ. “It’s a love story,” he told the publication, explaining: “A woman is divided between loyalties to two men. But not only two men. Each man comes with a philosophical principle. One is her father who raised her, who taught her Latin on his lap…the other one, who is the lover, is the enemy of the father but is dedicated to a much more progressive…’Let’s find what we really are’”.

Complimenting the master filmmaker behind such classics as The Godfather, The Conversation and Apocalypse Now, Driver lovingly stated, “He’s so courageous. He made it himself so he would have control over the thing it was. He kept pushing it to be as inventive as it could be”.

Though we’ll have to wait till at least 2024 to see Megalopolis, take a look at Driver in the trailer for 65 below.