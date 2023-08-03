Adam Brody discusses failed ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ audition









Adam Brody has spoken about his disdain for method acting, as well as a failed audition for the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

The Shazam! star covered some of his less successful film auditions on the ‘Just for Variety’ podcast, ranging from roles in Gigli to Dum and Dumber: When Harry Met Llyod. The role he read for Gigli, the infamous flop from Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, went to Justin Bartha instead.

Brody said he remembered “liking the script” and added: “In the end, [Affleck] died in a way that still stays with me. It’s like he’s sitting on the beach, he’s bleeding out and the sand just comes up and buries him. It was a nice image that they did not use in the movie at all.”

It was during this time he became interested in the Dumb and Dumber 2003 prequel and said: “I’m like, ‘I don’t give a fuck. I would love to just be Lloyd Christmas.’”

But more recently, he auditioned for the role of Peter Quill/Star-Lord in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, and he “wanted that one”, adding that Chris Pratt made sense and was a “better fit”. Brody said: “He is bigger, stronger, but tonally, I really dug it.”

What he was less enthusiastic about on the podcast was method acting. “It sounds fucking boring more than anything to me,” the actor said. “It sounds ungodly boring, but hats off to them,” he said of the likes of Lady Gaga and Jeremy Strong, who are both famously fully immersed in their roles.

“I’m more comfortable this way,” concluded Brody. “And it just seems so profoundly uncomfortable and also boring.”

Brody’s latest project, a reimagining of the Curtis Hanson thriller, River Wild, is available now on Netflix and on digital, Blu-Ray, and DVD.