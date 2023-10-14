The actors Jennifer Lawrence said caused her “absolute misery”









Over the years, Jennifer Lawrence has established herself as one of the most bankable movie stars in the film industry. She’s been in movies that have grossed millions of dollars, first coming to the public’s attention with her roles in The Hunger Games and the X-Men film series.

From there, Lawrence seemed destined for stardom, winning the Academy Award for ‘Best Actress’ at the age of 22 for her role in David O. Russell’s romance movie Silver Linings Playbook and offering further stellar performances in the likes of Joy and Mother!, the latter of which was directed by Darren Aronofsky.

While Lawrence has indeed performed in many acclaimed pictures, it’s also true that she has not enjoyed making all of them and once said that her experience making the 2021 satire black comedy movie Don’t Look Up was akin to “hell”. It tells of two astronomers who are tasked with warning the world about an impending comet that will destroy the planet.

When appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Lawrence once spoke of her experience making the film. Colbert asked about a scene in which Lawrence was in a car with Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet and whether it was legal to have all three of them in the car at the same time.

Lawrence dismissed the legality part of the question but pointed out that it was “an annoying day of my life”. The actor continued: “I’ll tell you what, they drove me crazy that day. I don’t know what it was.” According to Lawrence, her co-star Chalamet was “just excited to be out of the house”, showing his youthful spirit.

“I think it was like his first scene,” Lawrence continued, pointing out the fact that the movie was being made in the middle of the Covid pandemic and that all the actors were glad to finally be back at work again, rather than being stuck inside with nothing to do but watch television.

DiCaprio, meanwhile, had “picked the song that was playing in the car”. Lawrence then put on her best idiot imitation voice and said, “He was like, ‘You know, this song was about blah, blah, blah.’” Colbert made a joke about that being an “uncanny impersonation of DiCaprio. “With piercing blue eyes,” Lawrence said.

The film overall was likely a positive experience for Lawrence, but she said, “I don’t know, I was just in absolute misery that day. It was hell.” Hopefully, there weren’t too many other days like that during the production, but who knows, maybe both Chalamet and DiCaprio wound Lawrence up throughout the entire thing.

Check out the trailer for Don’t Look Up below.