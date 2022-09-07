The iconic actor who has remained unreachable for Quentin Tarantino









Quentin Tarantino has worked with some of the most talented actors in the world, ranging from Robert De Niro to Leonardo DiCaprio. After Tarantino announced that he was planning on making one last film, many big names within the film industry expressed their interest in collaborating with the acclaimed director before he retired.

While most actors would jump at the opportunity of starring in a Quentin Tarantino film, a few stars have rejected the director over the years. These include Adam Sandler, who refused the chance to play the role of the ‘Bear Jew’ in Inglourious Basterds and Will Smith, who passed on Django Unchained, among others.

Although most of these actors only turned down Tarantino on one occasion, one iconic Hollywood star has passed on the director’s offers multiple times. That figure is none other than Sylvester Stallone, who declined the opportunity to star in Tarantino’s 1997 gem Jackie Brown and his 2007 work Death Proof.

Tarantino has wanted to cast Stallone for a while now, but the actor felt that Tarantino’s brand of cinematic violence was not right for his legacy. The two also clashed when the director tried to convince Stallone to kill off Rambo (as in the book), but Stallone wanted to preserve his character and his cinematic legacy.

The actor said: “In the book, Rambo gets killed. I thought it was not the proper message. There had been close to 200,000 suicides by returning Vietnam vets. I said, ‘Why don’t we take him right to the edge without annihilating him?’ Quentin Tarantino said, ‘You’re a coward, you should have killed him!’ I said, ‘Quentin, you’re a lunatic. I want to do some sequels, brother'”.

When asked about Tarantino’s offers to cast him, Stallone responded: “Yeah, two. The De Niro part in Jackie Brown. And Grindhouse, the part Kurt Russell did—I said, ‘There’s no way. I have two daughters, and this fellow, his hobby is putting teenagers in his car and smashing them into a wall. That’s not going to work'”.

Although Stallone did not agree with Tarantino’s vision for Rambo, the director has spoken about his own plans for the series. Last year, Tarantino claimed that he wanted to make an adaptation of David Morrell’s book First Blood where he wanted to cast Adam Driver as Rambo and Kurt Russell as the sheriff. If that becomes Tarantino’s final film, all bets are off.

