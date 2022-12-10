The actor that Tom Hardy called "God"









Tom Hardy is one of those rare actors who has managed to shine in almost everything he has worked on, whether it be mainstream productions like The Dark Knight Rises or arthouse projects such as Nicolas Winding Refn’s Bronson. Throughout his body of work, Hardy has displayed an unrivalled dedication to his craft.

After reprising his role in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Hardy is currently working on a new action thriller titled Havoc. Directed by Gareth Evans, Hardy will play the role of a detective named Walker, who is tasked with the responsibility of rescuing a politician’s son from the dangerous criminal underworld.

While Hardy’s filmography is undoubtedly stacked, one of his major successes was the Cold War spy thriller Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy. Starring alongside the likes of Colin Firth, John Hurt and Gary Oldman, Tomas Alfredson’s 2011 work is a highly effective film – set in 1970s London – which revolves around the search for a Soviet secret agent.

Over the course of his illustrious career, Hardy has had the privilege of working with some of the biggest names in the industry. However, he’ll never forget his experience on the set of Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy because it gave him the opportunity to see Gary Oldman in action.

While talking about the film, Hardy said (via Digital Spy): “With Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, the first time I worked with Gary Oldman, I had to watch him because we had to re-shoot… because my beard fell off while I was talking. So we had to go back and re-shoot the entire scene that I had with him in that, in Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.”

According to Hardy, the arduous production wasn’t a big deal since he learnt a lot from studying Oldman’s approach to the craft. Of course, the efforts eventually paid off since Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy became a huge critical and commercial success. For his flawless performance, Oldman also picked up a Best Actor nomination at the Oscars.

When asked about the re-shoots, Hardy claimed that he didn’t mind them at all “because I spent my entire experience with Gary staring at him, and not returning any lines, because I think he’s basically God, you know?… Gary Oldman is one of my heroes, completely. I did nothing but gleam from him.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.