Actor Rosanna Arquette crashes her car into a shopping centre in Malibu









Actor Rosanna Arquette, known for starring in films such as Pulp Fiction and Desperately Seeking Susan, has reportedly been involved in a car accident in which her car collided with a shopping centre.

Arquette is said to have crashed the car while in Malibu, though no injuries were reported.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the police confirmed that the actress mistakenly pressed the gas instead of the break, and was transported to a nearby hospital as a “precautionary measure”.

The Malibu Times confirmed that the actor had crashed into the Point Dume Village shopping centre and that she took out three pillars while attempting to park her car.

“She was a little shook up about what happened,” Los Angeles Fire Station 71 Captain Mike Rivera said. “Around 9:45am a vehicle that was attempting to park, it was unknown exactly what happened, but instead of backing out, it went forward, and took out three [pillars] that support the roof, luckily no one was injured, we had two tables nearby but luckily no one was sitting there”.

Adding: “Right now, we’re just waiting for engineering to come out to deem the building safe and make sure it’s safe. We’re here making sure it doesn’t collapse.”

Fox News has confirmed that, according to sheriffs, the crash is “pending an investigation”.

Arquette comes from a family of actors, including her siblings Patricia, David, and Alexis Arquette. In addition to her acting work, she has been involved in activism, particularly on issues related to human rights, women’s rights, and the environment.

See more See the aftermath of Rosanna Arquette's crash into a Malibu shopping center https://t.co/zqHTC9jfmv via @pagesix pic.twitter.com/6YgKva29MJ — Brightly (@BrightlyAgain) July 14, 2023