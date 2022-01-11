The legendary actor Quentin Tarantino called a "national treasure"









Quentin Tarantino has worked with some of the greatest acting talents of our time, ranging from Leonardo DiCaprio to Samuel L. Jackson. While his acting cameos in his own films have often been disastrous, Tarantino’s relationship with the art of acting is a serious one because it has helped his own journey as a filmmaker.

On multiple occasions, Tarantino has insisted that the only reason why he was able to develop his skills as a screenwriter was because he had signed up for acting classes. He claimed that he discovered his own talent in those classes by acting out bizarre sketches which helped him understand the dynamics of screenwriting and constructing dialogue.

Thanks to his encyclopaedic knowledge of film history and global cinema, Tarantino has always taken the time to talk about his favourite on-screen stars. He has introduced western audiences to global icons such as Sonny Chiba as well as contemporary actors like Chris Pine while maintaining that Taxi Driver star Robert De Niro was the greatest actor of his generation.

Among Tarantino’s favourites is also another American actor who established himself during the New Hollywood movement. Known for playing volatile antagonists in iconic projects, Tarantino declared that this artist was nothing short of a “national treasure”. The actor he is talking about is none other than Bruce Dern, the veteran American star.

In a presentation for the American Film Institute, Tarantino explained his comments by stating: “He’s an acting treasure, that goes without saying but I am saying that he is a national treasure because Bruce Dern is one of the finest and most entertaining examples of great American acting.” The director supplemented his praise by pointing out that Dern’s ability to engage audiences was simply unparalleled.

While Dern is primarily remembered for his brilliant performances in classics such as Black Sunday, he has moved forward in recent years by collaborating with Tarantino on multiple projects such as The Hateful Eight and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Tarantino’s love for Dern’s early roles helped him access the opportunity of working with such a star.

However, his greatest contribution to the world of acting in the 21st century came in 2013 when he delivered a powerhouse of a performance in Nebraska for which he won the Best Actor Award at Cannes while also picking up an Academy Award nomination. Although other icons like Jack Nicholson and Robert De Niro were initially considered, Dern’s work showed everyone that he was the perfect fit for the role.

