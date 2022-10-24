Actor Leslie Jordan dead at 67









Leslie Jordan, the American actor best known for his roles in television shows like Will & Grace and the American Horror Story series, has died. He was 67 years old.

Jordan was driving his car in Hollywood, California, Monday morning when he crashed into the side of a building at Cahuenga Blvd. and Romaine St. Jordan is thought to have suffered a medical emergency that caused the crash.

“The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan,” said David Shaul, Jordan’s agent. “Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times.”

“What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.”

Jordan made a number of high-profile appearances across film, television, and theatre in his nearly 40-year-long entertainment career. Some of his most prominent appearances came in The Help, Murphy Brown, Star Trek: Voyager, Pee-Wee’s Playhouse, Reba, Boston Public, Boston Legal, and Hearts Afire.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Jordan’s profile rose on social media as he amassed millions of followers. Jordan was known for posting humourous videos across his various accounts. He also released his own album of music, Company’s Comin’, in 2021. Jordan starred in the one-man stage shows Hysterical Blindness and Other Southern Tragedies That Have Plagued My Life Thus Far and My Trip Down the Pink Carpet.

In 2021, Jordan received the GALECA: Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics’ Timeless Star award at that year’s Dorian Awards, which highlights “an actor or performer whose exemplary career is marked by character, wisdom and wit.”