The iconic American actor John Wayne called a “little shit”









Few names evoke as much reverence and nostalgia as that of John Wayne. With his rugged charm and iconic swagger, he became the very embodiment of the American cowboy, etching his name into Western mythology and the pantheon of cinema legends. However, behind the larger-than-life persona lay a deeply problematic man with a notorious temper.

Born Marion Robert Morrison in 1907, Wayne transcended the silver screen to become an enduring symbol of American masculinity. With a career spanning six decades and over 170 film credits to his name, Wayne’s contributions to cinema are nothing short of remarkable. He swaggered into the hearts of audiences as the quintessential cowboy, starring in classics like Stagecoach and John Ford’s 1956 masterpiece, The Searchers.

He was also known for his unwavering patriotism and conservative political views, which led to his involvement in the infamous anti-communist crusade of the 1950s. His role as a Hollywood icon was not just about acting but also about representing an idealised version of American values – which, for him, meant naming his fellow directors as Communists and ensuring they got blacklisted. He also had a fiery temper, and this aspect of his personality came to the forefront in an incident involving another iconic actor, Richard Widmark.

Widmark, a distinguished actor known for his roles in films like Kiss of Death in 1947 and Judgment at Nuremberg, was, in contrast to Wayne, known for his modest and reserved demeanour. However, one night in 1960 during the production of John Wayne’s directorial debut, The Alamo, their paths would collide in a way that would leave a lasting impression, as recalled by Rober E. Relyea in the 2008 book Not So Quiet on the Set: My Life in Movies During Hollywood’s Macho Era.

As they exited a mess hall during a midnight “lunch” break, Widmark approached Wayne with a request to discuss the next scene. Wayne, irritable from the demanding shooting schedule, responded with a biting insult, referring to Widmark as a “little son of a bitch”. Undeterred, Widmark persisted in seeking a conversation, but Wayne’s patience wore thin. He continued to berate Widmark, referring to him as a “little shit”. The tension escalated, and a confrontation seemed imminent as Widmark assumed a boxer’s stance, ready to fight Wayne.

The crew, sensing the gravity of the situation, began to assemble around them, and Wayne’s close associate, still bewildered, tried to explain the situation to Wayne. Incredulous, Wayne questioned why Widmark would want to fight him – or pretended not to know, anyway. While Wildmark moved off, Wayne made sure to call him a “crazy little shit” once more for all to hear.

While he was revered for his on-screen charisma and the embodiment of American ideals, more and more anecdotal evidence points to Wayne being not just a bigoted, racist and profoundly xenophobic man but also one of just general mean spirit. Hopefully, as time passes, even his legacy in the movies won’t excuse him.