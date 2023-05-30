The actor Emily Blunt calls “a force of nature”









English actor Emily Blunt is one of contemporary cinema’s biggest stars, rising to the top of Hollywood’s ranks over the past two decades after being scouted at school in Surrey.

The actor began her career in the early 2000s, starring in several notable theatre productions, such as The Royal Family and Vincent in Brixton. However, Blunt made her film debut in Paweł Pawlikowski’s My Summer of Love, in which she played a manipulative private schoolgirl who embarks on a summer romance with a working-class girl. The film was well-received, showcasing Blunt’s talents to portray a complexly layered character with depth.

Discussing her talents, the director described Blunt and her co-star Natalie Press as “extremely different and very original, which is a rare thing nowadays”. Blunt has only continued to demonstrate her ability to portray nuanced characters through the years, whether that be in the 2006 comedy-drama The Devil Wears Prada, the crime thriller Sicario or the horror franchise A Quiet Place, which was directed by her husband, John Krasinski. Her varied list of credits only reflects her malleability and impressive versatility, making her one of cinema’s most coveted modern stars.

During a 2005 interview with The Age, Blunt discussed her burgeoning career, explaining how she struggled to find a sense of stability as a child. “My head was occupied all the time. I was confused about what I wanted to do or who I was; I didn’t really feel I had an identity growing up”. She got into acting to work through a nervous stammer – little did she know how far her talents would take her.

Following the early success of My Summer of Love, Blunt landed a role in the mystery drama, Irresistible. The Australian film, directed by Ann Turner, saw Blunt appear alongside Sam Neill and Susan Sarandon. Discussing the latter, she explained: “She’s just a force of nature. Amazing to work with. We just had such a laugh. And she’s frighteningly smart.”

Unfortunately, Irresistible did not fare well with critics and carries a pretty dismal legacy, and it remains one of Sarandon’s lowest-rated films, poorly reflecting her incredible acting abilities.

The Academy Award-winning actor began her career in 1970, starring in countless acclaimed features, from The Rocky Horror Picture Show to Thelma and Louise. These impressive performances have cemented Sarandon as one of her generation’s most successful actors, so it’s no surprise that Blunt is a massive fan of her work.