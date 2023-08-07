The surprising group Bruce Springsteen calls a “gigantic” influence









In his time at the top of the musical landscape, Bruce Springsteen has cited a host of iconic names as his heroes, including Bob Dylan and The Beatles. A lover of good music in all his forms, this dexterity has led to the New Jersey native releasing 21 studio albums in his time, encompassing various genres.

Due to his rousing blue-collar anthems and the almost constant use of his trusty Fender Telecaster, Springsteen is closely associated with the rock sound. However, this does not account for the whole scope of his artistry, as there are soul, folk, and many other genres to be found. Concentrating on the soul aspect, Springsteen has it in abundance. Even in the most rocking of moments, via the conviction of his words and the power of his delivery, he conjures a full-bodied response like some of the finest exhibits the genre offers.

When speaking on Late Night with Seth Meyers in late 2022, Springsteen revealed how much of an influence soul and R&B had on him. He explained that legendary duo Sam and Dave, the act that gave us classics such as ‘Soul Man’, ‘Hold On, I’m Comin” and ‘When Something is Wrong with My Baby’, had a “gigantic” hand in his own musical development.

“Sam & Dave were gigantic in my musical development,” Springsteen said. “Sam Moore was an incredible bandleader. I used to go see Sam & Dave when they played the Satellite Lounge in Fort Dix, New Jersey, [and] the Fast Lane in Asbury Park. These are 200, 300-seat clubs, and this was in the late ’70s.”

Springsteen recalled that although Sam & Dave “weren’t getting along” during this period, they were “still incredible”. Reflecting on the brilliance of their work, he labelled it “some of the greatest music in the United States at that very moment”. It impacted him so much that he even “cried…just over how good they were”.

Given his rise as one of the most successful artists of all time, at one point, Springsteen became friends with Moore, something he said has lasted for “about 30 years”. This meant that when Springsteen wanted his hero to sing a couple of songs on his most recent album, 2022’s Only the Strong Survive – ‘Soul Days’ and ‘I Forgot To Be Your Lover’ – Moore was more than happy to help.

“Sam’s game to sing,” the ‘Born to Run’ vocalist added. “He still loves to sing. He’s 86 but still loves to sing. His voice has sustained beautifully, so he’s wonderful.”