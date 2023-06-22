Academy sets new theatrical standards for ‘Best Picture’ Oscar eligibility









The Academy of Motion Pictures’ Board of Governors has set out new requirements for films to be considered for eligibility in the ‘Best Picture’ category at the Academy Awards.

The theatrical exhibition criteria for the Oscars next year, the 97th Academy Awards, which will consider films released in 2024, have been widely broadened with additional standards to be met.

The first qualifying run is a one-week theatrical release in at least one of six particular cities in the United States, but now films must also adhere to the following requirements: “Expanded theatrical run of seven days, consecutive or non-consecutive, in 10 of the top 50 U.S. markets, no later than 45 days after the initial release in 2024.

For late-in-the-year films with expansions after January 10, 2025, distributors must submit release plans to the Academy for verification.

Release plans for late-in-the-year films must include a planned expanded theatrical run, as described above, to be completed no later than January 24, 2025.

Non-U.S. territory releases can count towards two of the ten markets.

Qualifying non-U.S. markets include the top 15 international theatrical markets plus the home territory for the film.”

A statement shared by Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang reads, “As we do every year, we have been reviewing and assessing our theatrical eligibility requirements for the Oscars.”

They continue, “In support of our mission to celebrate and honor the arts and sciences of moviemaking, it is our hope that this expanded theatrical footprint will increase the visibility of films worldwide and encourage audiences to experience our art form in a theatrical setting.”

The statement signs off, “Based on many conversations with industry partners, we feel that this evolution benefits film artists and movie lovers alike.”