AC/DC’s Angus Young picks out the ultimate “rock god”









For many rock fans, AC/DC’s Angus Young represents everything which epitomises classic rock ‘n’ roll with his wild on-stage antics and anthemic catalogue of songs. However, the Australian guitarist believes there is only one true “rock god”, and the moniker belongs to the forefather of the genre, Chuck Berry.

Without Berry, there likely isn’t only no AC/DC, but bands like The Rolling Stones and The Beatles may have never forged the same sound. While he was never the biggest star on the planet, and there wasn’t a Beatlemania-like fanfare following him from town to town at the peak of his fame, few, if any, have had a more influential impact on the music industry.

The Beatles’ own John Lennon once said of the late American musician: “If you tried to give rock and roll another name, you might call it ‘Chuck Berry”. This mindset was shared by many of Lennon’s peers, who were also in complete awe of Berry, and his music continues to influence today, even if on a subconscious level, with contemporary artists.

On top of being an inventive musician in the studio, Berry was also an innovator as a live performer. Most famously, he invented the ‘Duckwalk’ manoeuvre, which many others have adopted in the decades since, including AC/DC’s Young, who wheels out the move as a homage to one of his ultimate rock heroes.

Young also once revealed another subtle way he was inspired by the legendary blues figure: “When [Berry] was singing, he always had little raps with the audience … I figured if Chuck could do it with his voice, I could do it with my guitar.”

During a discussion about who he considered the great “rock god” on BBC Radio in 2021, Young gave deserved props to Berry. He explained to the host: “Chuck Berry was probably one of the great guitar people for rock and roll. He combined a lot of elements — he combined blues, a bit of jazz and his own unique style.”

Young added: “He melded all these kinds of different genres of music, but he seemed to bring it together and bring it out, and it [came] out in that rock and roll style — so plain and simple, but it was so effective. I could play guitar a little bit, but I really got focused on it around the years when I was about 12 into my teenage years, I started to focus more on it.”

Young then added later in the conversation: “From other family members who played, you pick up a bit of Chuck Berry, you pick up a bit of blues, and some folk tunes. So I had a bit of a variety of different stuff — even some early traditional jazz stuff. My sister, she was always getting me different records and stuff ’cause she knew we were interested in doing stuff. It wasn’t so much guitar.”

Watch the footage below of Berry doing his trademark ‘Duckwalk’ followed by Young’s unique take on the move.