The brother of AC/DC singer Bon Scott speaks out for the first time









A brand new documentary has been released covering the life of the late AC/DC frontman Bon Scott.

Scott is the subject of the latest episode of the ABC documentary series titled Australian Story. During the episode, Scott’s family and close friends “provide fresh insights into his vulnerabilities and state of mind” before his tragic death in 1980, aged just 33.

The tribute features the first-ever interview with Scott’s younger brother Derek, who has, until now, remained out of the public eye. The episode also includes insights from Jimmy Barnes, John Brewster of The Angels and Johnny Young of Young Talent Time.

Scott’s replacement as AC/DC’s frontman, Brian Johnson, also gives an introduction speech ahead of the 37-minute documentary film.

“Tonight’s programme is about one of rock music’s most iconic figures, my predecessor in the band, the late great Bon Scott,” Johnson says. “There’s a lot been written about the colourful life and the tragic death of Bon, and tonight we’re going to hear from Bon’s family for the first time in 40 years and others who haven’t spoken publicly in decades.”

He adds: “Tonight, this is his Australian Story.”

During the documentary, Bruce Howe, Scott’s former bandmate in Fraternity, recalls how the frontman would often be most vulnerable when he was bored or unoccupied. “That’s when he would start taking risks, doing wild things,” Howe said. “On days when he was bored, there was no future, there was only now.”

He added: “He didn’t give a bugger about whether he lived or died the next day. He’d try anything – magic mushrooms, marijuana, alcohol – and he would take risks on his motorbike.”

Last year, Scott would have turned 75 years old. To mark the occasion, his family launched a website featuring tributes and memories submitted by other famed rock stars.

Watch the full Australian Story episode below.