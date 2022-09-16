Iconic Aboriginal Australian actor Uncle Jack Charles dies aged 79









Aboriginal Australian acting icon Uncle Jack Charles passed away at the age of 79 after suffering a stroke, just eight days after his birthday.

Known as “the grandfather of Indigenous theatre”, Charles was a legendary figure in the world of Australian film and theatre. An LGBTQ+ icon, he spent a lot of time in prison and dealt with heroin addiction, but he emerged as a role model for the indigenous community. In addition to acting, Charles was also an activist and served as a mentor for Aboriginal youth in prison.

“We are so proud of everything he has achieved in his remarkable life – elder, actor, musician, potter, activist, mentor, a household name and voice loved by all,” Charles’ family said in a statement. “He will live on in our hearts and memories and through his numerous screen and stage roles. May he be greeted by his ancestors on his return home.”

“They couldn’t keep him down”, Mr Stuart, a Nira illim bulluk man of the Taungurung Nation, added. “He persisted against all the odds, overcoming every challenge thrown his way, all the while radiating joy, passion and love; such energy, such talent, such an icon for our community.”

The Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese, also paid tribute to the legendary pioneer. Albanese said: “His film career, (which) will be familiar to so many Australians, began in 1978 with The Chant of Jimmie Blacksmith, which I studied for my HSC and many Australians are familiar with. He was the first Australian Indigenous elder to speak at the Justice Commission and appeared on ABC’s Q&A with me.”

