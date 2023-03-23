Aaron Sorkin thought he’d “never write again” after suffering a stroke









The Social Network and West Wing creator Aaron Sorkin has said that he thought he “was never going to be able to write again” after suffering a stroke last autumn. He recently claimed that the incident served as a “wake-up call”.

He said, during an interview with New York Times: “There was a minute when I was concerned that I was never going to be able to write again“. Sorkin added: “And, I was concerned in the short-term that I wasn’t going to be able to continue writing Camelot,” Sorkin’s Broadway adaptation of the Arthurian legends.

The stroke left Sorkin with communication problems for about a month afterwards. He also had trouble typing and was unable to sign his name. Those aftereffects have since faded, but he still can’t taste food properly.

Discussing the incident, Sorkin said: “Mostly it was a loud wake-up call. I thought I was one of those people who could eat whatever he wanted, smoke as much as he wanted, and it’s not going to affect me. Boy, was I wrong.” The director went on to clarify that his health has since improved. “Let me make this very, very clear. I’m fine,” he said. “I wouldn’t want anyone to think I can’t work. I’m fine.”