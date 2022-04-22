Aaron Paul reveals Bryan Cranston as the Godfather of his son









Bringing some genuine movie magic to real life, Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul has named his co-star and “best friend” Bryan Cranston as the godfather of his newborn son.

Revealing the news on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on April 19th, the actor announced the birth of his newborn son, Ryden, naming Cranston as the godfather.

The two Breaking Bad stars have reprised their iconic TV roles for the spin-off show Better Call Saul, appearing in the sixth and final series of the show, with the first two episodes debuting earlier this month in the U.S.

“It was nice to zip on the skin of Pinkman again,” Paul told Fallon in rather bizarre fashion, adding, “It was strange, it was a lot of the same crew from Breaking Bad working on Better Call Saul, so it was nice to be reunited with this beautiful group of people out in New Mexico”.

Speaking specifically about the birth of his newborn son, the actor also revealed that Cranston has met Ryden, stating, “He has met the baby. I asked Bryan on his birthday if he would be our baby’s godfather”. Continuing, he joked that the actor rejected the loving offer, adding, “No, he’s very excited, very honoured. I love that man to death. He’s one of my best friends in the world so it was a no-brainer”.

Whilst Aaron Paul still enjoys a healthy career under the industry lights, it is Bryan Cranston who has thrived the most since his time on Breaking Bad. Appearing in Godzilla, The Disaster Artist and Isle of Dogs, Cranston is also due to feature in the new movie from Wes Anderson, Asteroid City.