Aaron Carter found dead aged 34









Pop star and former teen icon Aaron Carter has been found dead at his California home. Aged 34, it was reported that he was found unresponsive in his bath after the police received a 911 call at 11am local time, per TMZ.

A spokesperson for the late musician confirmed his death. They said: “We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today. At the moment his cause of death is being investigated. We ask that you give the family time and they will have more information when available. We cannot express the outpouring of love coming in.”

Elsewhere, a representative for his brother, Backstreet Boys star, Nick Carter, confirmed his death to The New York Post, saying, “Aaron has passed”. Questions are being asked about the circumstances around his death, with a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department telling The Hollywood Reporter that “a suspicious death took place at the address of Carter’s residence but could not confirm the identity of the dead person.”

Notably, Carter launched his career aged nine when opening for the Backstreet Boys in 1997. That year he also released his eponymous debut album, which sold a million copies. He then sporadically appeared on Nickelodeon, before appearing on an episode of the Disney Channel’s hit show Lizzie Maguire, which saw him enter an on-and-off relationship with its star Hillary Duff. Later, Carter was involved in a muddy love triangle with Duff and another teen star, Lindsay Lohan.

Carter’s most famous songs include ‘I Want Candy’, ‘Bounce’ and ‘That’s How I Beat Shaq’. In 2019, he discussed his history with mental health struggles, revealing that he was diagnosed with personality disorder, schizophrenia, manic depression and acute anxiety. “I’m prescribed to Xanax, Seroquel, gabapentin, hydroxyzine, trazodone, omeprazole,” he said. “This is my reality … hi. I have nothing to hide.”

