A24 is creating a biopic about bisexual spy Josephine Baker









A24 has strung together a fantastic lineup for 2022, with multiple fascinating projects like Marcel The Shell With Shoes On already capturing the public attention. However, there is one specific film that has been generating a lot of positive reviews and that is the new sci-fi comedy Everything Everywhere All at Once starring Michelle Yeoh.

In an interview, Yeoh thanked A24 for their support on this wonderful project: “I was very happy that people believed in us. A24 believed in us, Jonathan Wong, our producer believed in us. And then [Jamie Lee Curtis], she believed in us and [Ke Huy Quan] and [Stephanie Hsu] and James Hong as well. It was a labour of love.”

According to the latest reports, A24 has already lined up a brand new project which will explore the enigmatic life of Josephine Baker, the first female Black movie star who was a cabaret singer as well as a secret agent for the French Resistance during World War II in addition to being a civil rights activist in the ’50s.

Ernest Hemingway once referred to Baker as “the most sensational woman anyone ever saw” and he wasn’t the only one who had that reaction. The new A24 film will focus on Baker’s contributions as a French Resistance agent during the World War while also examining her glamorous life as an iconic performing artist.

While many details about the upcoming biopic haven’t been confirmed yet, it has been revealed that Janelle Monaé has been attached to the project and she is set to take on the burden of portraying such an important icon. Jennifer Yale – known for Outlander and Underground among others – has joined the biopic as creator and showrunner.

