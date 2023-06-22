A stunt on ‘The Deer Hunter’ almost killed Robert De Niro









The Deer Hunter, the 1978 Vietnam War epic from Michael Cimino, is notorious for its gruelling production process and joins the ranks with Apocalypse Now for matching its storytelling scale with equally ambitious stunts, and a taxing experience for the crew not altogether different from that of the characters. Whether you call it commitment to authenticity or reckless filmmaking, the result is the same – the production of The Deer Hunter nearly got Robert De Niro killed.

Known for its close-up portrayal of the America-Vietnam conflict, The Deer Hunter was a significant project during the ‘New Hollywood’ era, a movement characterised by its departure from traditional cinematic norms and passing of the torch from studio producers to artistic directors. The film’s vast budget, taxing filming conditions and outright treacherous techniques were considered part and parcel of these sorts of movies. However, one standout scene involving De Niro and co-star John Savage almost resulted in disaster.

The scene in question, often referred to as the ‘bridge sequence’, involved the characters narrowly escaping their river prison. The commitment of De Niro and Savage to portray the scene realistically almost led to a catastrophic outcome, and the technical challenges were exacerbated by the absence of a formal film infrastructure in Thailand and the remote location, forcing the production to rely on inexperienced helicopter pilots.

The stunt in question, a rescue sequence, saw the actors standing on a bridge while a helicopter swooped in to ‘save’ them. The perilous moment came when the pilot nearly entangled his helicopter skids in the rope handholds of the bridge, simultaneously cutting through De Niro and Savage’s safety cables with his rotors. This left the actors hanging precariously nearly 60 feet above the river, without anything to prevent an almost undoubtedly fatal fall.

But the danger didn’t stop there. Later in the production, whilst filming on the River Kwai, De Niro, Savage, and Christopher Walken found themselves clinging to loose logs floating downstream. When the churning water suddenly trapped Savage behind a giant tree trunk, a quick-thinking De Niro managed a last-second rescue, averting another potential tragedy.

Unfortunately, during the same sequence, camera operators tracking the action lost a camera with its film into the river while trying to assist the actors, and the footage was never recovered. It is inarguable that the crew made the right decision to prioritise the lives of their colleagues over retrieving the film. However, one can’t help but imagine what sort of incredible and high-octane footage was in those missing cans.

In addition to the hazardous shooting conditions, the star power of De Niro, Savage, and Walken posed a unique threat. Savage revealed that their high-profile status made them targets for Thailand’s opportunistic militants, who saw kidnapping opportunities. This situation prompted director Michael Cimino to employ armed guards, ensuring the safety of his stars amidst the jungle’s potential perils – just another problem to fix in the making of The Deer Hunter.